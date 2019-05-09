Fifteen people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $400,000 after a multi-plex house fire in Chatham-Kent.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 49 Grant Street at 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

The structure was a four apartment multi-plex.

When firefighters arrived there was a large fire covering most of one side of the house and reports that people including children trapped within the structure.

Crews fought the fire and entered the structure to search and check that the building was clear.

EMS swiftly arrived to support the operation and provide immediate medical care for those who had escaped the fire, including an infant.

The building was searched and cleared and CK Police Officers were able to ascertain the location of those not accounted for.

At the time the fire is undetermined but not considered to be suspicious in nature.

Chatham-Kent Victim Services and the Canadian Red Cross attended the scene and helped 15 people who had lost their homes and belongings to find temporary accommodation.