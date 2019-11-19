Fiery tractor trailer crash closes westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
Crews work to clean up a transport rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy OPP)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 10:01AM EST
CHATHAM-KENT - A collision has blocked the westbound lanes of the 401 in Chatham-Kent Tuesday morning.
The crash at Highway 40 was reported by OPP around 5:35 a.m.
Police have closed the westbound lanes, with a reopening time currently not known.
Details regarding injuries have not been reported.
Commuters should find alternate routes if heading in that direction.