LONDON, ONT. -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is going to manufacture and donate more than one million protective face masks per month in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

They will be distributed across the U.S., Canada and Mexico but not manufactured at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The masks will be distributed to front line health care workers as well as paramedics, police and firefighters.

“Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks,' says FCA CEO Mike Manley in a news release.

"We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic.”

More information on the initiatve will be released at a later date.