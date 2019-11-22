

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- Fiat Chrysler has hit a major milestone.

The auto company has now sold over 15 million minivans.

The first minivan first rolled off the assembly line in 1983, quickly pushing aside the family station wagon.

The minivan is proudly built in Windsor, but the demand isn't what it used to be and that is not lost on Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy.

“It's a great milestone,” says Cassidy. “It's wonderful for Windsor-Essex county and we need to maintain that third shift. Obviously that's the elephant in the room still. We need a new product. People know we need a new product in Windsor and we're pushing hard to get that new product and to maintain those three shifts.”

According to a release from the company, FCA has produced enough minivans to drive the entire population of more than 100 countries.