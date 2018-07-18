Fetty Wap and Loud Luxury announced for Coming Home Music Festival
Coming Home Music Festival organizers announce this year's co-headliners in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Coming Home Music Festival organizers have announced this year's co-headliners.
BET artist of the year Fetty Wap, who has over 1 billion YouTube views, and Canadian EDM sensation Loud Luxury, known for their international smash hit "Body", will hit the stage at the Riverfront Festival Plaza on Sept. 15.
President of the UWSA Jeremiah Bowers says it's a concert you won't want to miss.
General Admission for those 16 and older are $32.50, $25 for students.
Tickets are available online.