Coming Home Music Festival organizers have announced this year's co-headliners.

BET artist of the year Fetty Wap, who has over 1 billion YouTube views, and Canadian EDM sensation Loud Luxury, known for their international smash hit "Body", will hit the stage at the Riverfront Festival Plaza on Sept. 15.

President of the UWSA Jeremiah Bowers says it's a concert you won't want to miss.

General Admission for those 16 and older are $32.50, $25 for students.

Tickets are available online.