

CTV Windsor





After two decades, a festival is returning to Tecumseh Park this summer.

The Festival of Nations will be part of celebrations surrounding Canada Day.

Tracy Callaghan and Dava Robichaud will co-chair the revival of the event that attracted thousands of citizens and visitors to the park during its 13-year run that ended in 1998.

Callaghan said her work with adult language and learning has exposed her to the many cultures that helped form Canada.

“I was involved with Canada Day several years ago and I remember how popular it was,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

Robichaud said the combination of seeing the downtown area busy and celebrating Canada’s birthday should be a winning one.

“Chatham-Kent residents have shown they will support events such as this and I believe we can have a positive impact on the community.”

The original festival lasted several days, featured food and cultural displays from a number of nations as well as entertainment.

Former Mayor Bill Erickson chaired it for many years.

Don Kiekens, who chaired last year’s Canada Day events, said he welcomes the return of the festival.

“The more we can do to celebrate Canada’s heritage, the better,” he said. “Having the different activities brought by the Festival of Nations will make for a better experience for everyone.”