WINDSOR, ONT. -- If you’re a bird lover, the Festival of Hawks is returning to Holiday Beach as the birds start their journey south.

It is one of North America’s greatest migrations, tens of thousands of hawks and raptors fly overhead on their annual journey south.

The 2021 Festival of Hawks takes place Saturday.

Experts will be conducting hawk and hummingbird banding and adoptions.

Bird lovers will see a variety of raptors up close as experts measure, tag and then release these birds back into the wild.