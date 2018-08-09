Fentanyl seizure leads to three people charged in Chatham-Kent
Fentanyl seized by Chatham-Kent police. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:18AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police have charged three people after seizing fentanyl worth an estimated $1,500.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit conducted surveillance on Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to remove dangerous opioids from the streets.
Officers say they observed a Chatham man travel to two locations within the city where he trafficked fentanyl to two other people. All three persons involved were arrested and charged.
A 24-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.
A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
A 31-year-old Chatham woman was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
In total, officers seized 3.5 grams of powdered fentanyl as well as a quantity of Canadian currency.