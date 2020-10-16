WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP seized fentanyl and charged three people after an investigation in Leamington.

The investigation by the OPP Essex County Community Street Crimes Unit took place at a residence in Leamington.

On Thursday at about 4 p.m., members of the CSCU and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Mill Street. Three suspects were arrested without incident.

Police seized a quantity of fentanyl, as well as a quantity of cash.

All three individuals are each charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid. They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Court in Leamington on Nov. 19.

