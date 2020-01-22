WINDSOR -- A 32-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized $10,000 worth of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Elizabeth Street in Chatham on Tuesday afternoon.

Aside from the drugs, brass knuckles and a brass knuckle-knife combo were also seized.

The Chatham man was charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of being in possession of a prohibited weapon, four counts of breaching his prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.