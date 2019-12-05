CHATHAM, ONT. -- Thirteen people were arrested and charged with drug-related offences after a bust in Chatham.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team executed three drug search warrants in Chatham on Wednesday.

Police executed the search warrants at residences on St. George Street, Park Street and Gray Street.

Officers seized fentanyl, ecstasy, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The 13 people charged were all released pending a future court date of Jan. 9, 2020.

Police say the seized fentanyl had a street value of about $100, but the strength to kill multiple people if ingested.