WINDSOR -- A Windsor man and woman are facing several drug-related charges after police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and other substances.

Members of the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit were actively investigating suspected illegal activity where an involved residence and suspect were identified on Wednesday.

Police received judicial authorization to search the home.

At 11:30 a.m., with help from the Emergency Services Unit, a man was found and arrested without incident near University Avenue and Bruce Avenue.

The search warrant was executed at the home in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West. A woman inside the home was arrested without incident.

During the course of the investigation, police seized suspected illicit drugs, Canadian currency and two imitation firearms.

Kevin Lansing, 48, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance - fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance - oxycodone

Possession of a Controlled Substance - methylphenidate

Possession of a Controlled Substance - morphine x3

Possession of a Controlled Substance - hydromorphone

Breach Recognizance x2

Tammy Whitmore, 58, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance - fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance - oxycodone

Possession of a Controlled Substance - methylphenidate

Possession of a Controlled Substance - morphine x3

Possession of a Controlled Substance - hydromorphone

Breach probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.