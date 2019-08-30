Police say a woman has died after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Amherstburg.

Officers with the Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment were dispatched to a report of an injury motor vehicle collision in the 3100 block of County Road 10 on Thursday around 5:15 p.m.

Officers attended and determined there had been a collision between a green Ford Escape and a black Yamaha motorcycle.

Police say the adult female driver of the involved motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was contained and an investigation was launched.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene as a fatal motor vehicle collision investigation.

A Coroner attended the scene as well.

The roadways have since reopened.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.