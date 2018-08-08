

CTV Windsor





A 41-year-old female driver is facing charges after OPP say she was caught on radar travelling 50 kilometers above the speed limit on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Saturday afternoon, police say the vehicle hit 150 kilometers per hour near Charing Cross Road.

The driver, from Vaughan, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Chatham-Kent OPP said that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are as follows:

• Immediate 7-day licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment

• Upon conviction, $2,000 to $10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, up to 6 months jail, up to 2 years licence suspension for a first conviction

• Driver's licence suspension of up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years.