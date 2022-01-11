Feels like -21C with the wind chill in Windsor-Essex: Environment Canada

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor-Essex residents can expect one more day of dangerous wind chill temperatures before a slight warmup mid-week.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday with wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High -3C. Wind chill -21C in the morning and -12C in the afternoon.

As for Tuesday night, it will be clear with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near 1C.

Thursday will be cloudy. High 1C.

Cloudy on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1C.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.