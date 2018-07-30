

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is developing a new online service model called MyWindsor and officials are asking for input from residents.

The city currently offers e-services (online services) that allow online access to a selection of municipal services anytime, anywhere, from any device.

City workers are gathering information on the existing e-services, including which services residents like, which ones they would like see improved and which ones they might like to see added.



By rebranding and expanding the city’s e-services to the new MyWindsor model, the city aims to create a more intuitive experience that offers self-service requests and personalized information, while improving the processes to digitize and support these services.

As more and more users rely on the internet to access online services, the City of Windsor recognizes this as an opportunity to enhance and improve our ability to connect and align with our community’s needs and priorities.

MyWindsor’s key focus is to create a convenient way to request a service, personalize the information accessed and even pay for that service with one single identity.

Share your thoughts and sign up for a sneak peek into MyWindsor as it is being developed by completing the e-services survey.