Windsor residents have an opportunity to give their opinion on the city's Climate Change Adaption Plan with a series of information sessions in the works.

The plan was created in 2012 and was the first of its kind in the country.

It's been revised and now highlights many impacts of climate change, some already seen, and provide ideas on how to mitigate problems.

The city has planned three information sessions - with first set to go at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dates for the other meetings include:

-Thursday, Dec. 5, 9:30 – 11am, WFCU Centre (8787 McHugh St)

-Saturday, December 7, 10:30am – noon, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex (2555 Pulford St)

The plan is available online at www.windsorenvironmentalmasterplan.ca. Comments can be sent to emp@citywindsor.ca.