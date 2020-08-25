WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials want to share information and get feedback on the next stages of improvements to the Cabana Road corridor.

Phases 3 and 4 involve a stretch of improvements from Dougall Avenue to Highway 3, including infrastructure and safety improvements such as road widening, bike lanes and new lighting.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the city is holding the Public Information Centre (PIC) online only.

Anyone interested can view the project presentation and an on-line survey at their convenience..

Visit the project webpage for information on the corridor layout design, construction schedule and proposed road closures. Videos highlighting the overall project as well as proposed improvements from the project team are also available for viewing.

Participants who complete the online survey and comment sheet are asked to submit them by Friday, Sept. 4, the ending date for the online PIC.