

CTV Windsor





Residents in Amherstburg are being asked for their input on a new tourism initiative.

The town wants feedback on a new branding strategy as well as a new tourism website to attract visitors and investors.

The town has partnered with the marketing agency, Cinnamon Toast New Media.

The company has created an online survey to gather information about what makes Amherstburg unique, and what stakeholders would like to see in the town's future brand and logo.

It also seeks information on what residents find most valuable -- such as events, attractions, restaurants and accommodations.

“Amherstburg continues to be progressive in meeting the growing interests of new

Markets,” says Anne Rota, Manager of Tourism and Culture for the town. “We encourage everyone to participate in filling out the short survey to help us in the creation of an exciting new logo and tourism website.”

Public consultations will take place at the Libro Credit Union Center on August 29 at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The survey can be found at www.talktheburg.ca and at https://www.amherstburg.ca/en/index.aspx