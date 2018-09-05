

The City of Windsor is looking for input on how to improve the look of the Goyeau Street parking garage.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is ready to move forward with significant upgrades, both inside and out.

“It’s a drab grey eye sore right now,” said Dilkens. “But we’re ready to move forward with significant upgrades, both inside and out, and we want to know what great ideas our residents have to make it something we can all be proud of.”

Money from the sale of the Canderel building parking garage will be used to pay for the upgrades, which will include better lighting and security.

“We’re set for improvements like better lighting and security, but when it comes to the aesthetics, that’s where we want to hear what residents envision or have seen elsewhere that could work here,” said Mayor Dilkens.

Share your ideas by calling or emailing 311 (311@citywindsor.ca).

Photos or links that will help illustrate ideas are welcome, and suggestions will be accepted until September 14, 2018.