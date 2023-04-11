Feedback wanted on Dresden off-leash dog area

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is welcoming feedback on a proposal to create a Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area (DOLRA) in Dresden.

Members of the public may submit their comments at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca. This consultation period is open until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

A DOLRA is a fenced area where residents have the opportunity to exercise dogs off-leash within a controlled environment without being in contravention of municipal by-laws.

The Dresden DOLRA is proposed to be located at Tony Stranak Conservation Area. This land is owned by the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority and maintained under lease by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

All comments received will be included in a future report to Municipal Council considering the DOLRA designation.

Chatham-Kent has two designated DOLRAs: Happy Tails Off-Leash Dog Park in Wallaceburg and John Waddell Dog Park in Chatham.