The City of Windsor is looking for public feedback about changing the current retail business holidays by-law.

The current by-law requires certain retail businesses (clothing stores, department stores, electronics retailers, etc.) to be closed on nine statutory holidays unless they have applied for and received an exemption to be open from the city.

As exemptions have generally been granted in the past, the city is considering dropping the need for an exemption and simply allowing stores to be open.

Stores would still have the option to be closed on statutory holidays if they so choose.

The city has launched a survey to get public input.

This survey will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

For more information on the current Retail Business Holidays by-law or other city initiatives, visit the City of Windsor website at citywindsor.ca or call 311.