Feds to cover nearly $7 million of Ambassador Bridge blockade costs
The Government of Canada has pledged to help the City of Windsor pay for the costs of ending the illegal blockade at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this year.
In an announcement Thursday at Windsor city hall, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the city will receive up to $6.9 million in federal funding to help cover the "extraordinary" costs incurred by the city to restore public safety, end the blockade and reopen the bridge.
The bridge was blocked by anti-lockdown protestors on Feb. 7. A court injuction filed by the City of Windsor was granted five days later — before the blockade ended on Feb. 13.
Since then, political leaders in Windsor have been calling on upper levels of government to reimburse the city. Among the city's costs are $5.2 million for policing, $177,000 for public works operations, $42,000 for Transit Windsor's overtime pay and lost revenue and $245,000 million for legal costs associated filing that court injunction.
"When the illegal blockades at the Ambassador Bridge put jobs at risk, forced businesses to shut down and jeopardized Canada's most significant trade corridor, the federal government was there to support the City of Windsor. Now, we're here once again to help with the recovery and make sure Windsor is stronger than ever," Mendicino added.
When asked why it took 10-and-a-half months since the end of the blockade for federal funding to be announced, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said initial discussions between federal leaders and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens took place back in March. However, the dollars needed were not made clear until now.
"Part of the timeline is simply waiting for the city for those costs to crystallize," said Kusmierczyk. "Some of those costs kept changing overtime."
Despite the delay, Kusmierczyk said the City of Windsor is the first municipality to enter a "formal agreement" with the federal government to cover the costs of blockade-related policing expenses.
"Here in Windsor, the peaceful and professional resolution of the protests really was the turning point in the protests across Canada. It provided police across the province with a template which they then utilized in Ottawa as well," said Kusmierczyk.
The nearly 11-month wait for funding, however, is being looked at as a positive to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. That's because the federal dollars were able to factor in an extra $1.2 million incurred by the city for its involvement in this past fall's Public Order Emergency Commission and parliamentary committee hearing in Ottawa.
Dilkens added the federal funding will cover the "vast majority" of expenses incurred with the blockade.
"All of the material expenses are in. There may be some other small expenses out there and we’ll deal with those accordingly," said Dilkens.
At the very end of Thursday's announcement, Windsor West MP Brian Masse, who was standing behind the announcement podium but had not been invited to speak, unexpectedly stepped up to the microphone to aim a message directly at those who participated in the Ambssador Bridge blockade.
According to Masse, people living in Windsor's Sandwich Town neighbourhood "will never be made whole."
"Despite the money that's coming today, the people that live on Harrison, Lena, Felix and Wigle — all of those areas that have some of the highest poverty in Canada including child poverty — will never be made whole," said Masse, adding "the harm does not cease" with Thursday's announcement.
"Those students, newcomers to Canada and the working-class of that area lost jobs, lost employment hours and a number of different things ... Those hundreds of dollars mean a lot to them and their families."
The Ambassador Bridge is North America's busiest international border crossing.
