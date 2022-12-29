Feds to cover nearly $7 million of Ambassador Bridge blockade costs

The Honourable Marco Mendicino announces nearly $7-million in funding for the City of Windsor to cover costs from the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. Dec. 29, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) The Honourable Marco Mendicino announces nearly $7-million in funding for the City of Windsor to cover costs from the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. Dec. 29, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver