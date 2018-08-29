

Federal minister Jean-Yves Duclos paid a visit to children in south Windsor Wednesday for some fun and to formally announce relief for low to middle-income families.

Duclos was at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and started his visit by reading to a group of kids.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development then announced the improvement of the Canada Child Benefit two years ahead of schedule.

The increase is non-taxable and will be received month. Families will receive over $6,400 per child under the age of six and $5,400 per child aged six through 17.

Over 25,000 Windsor families benefit from the program which has helped bring more than half a million people out of poverty.