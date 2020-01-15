WINDSOR -- Windsor is the setting as the federal government began its 2020 pre-budget consultations.

Minister for Middle-Class Prosperity Mona Fortier joined newly elected MP Irek Kusmiercyzk for a roundtable discussion.

Fortier described the meeting with local leaders including Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara as a "listening exercise".

The minister pointed to four key areas of government focus - strengthening the middle class, protecting the environment, improved health and safety, as well as 'indigenous reconciliation'.

Single-event sports betting came up, and the need for a national automotive strategy.

Fortier says there were no specifics on potential government support for the Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant, in light of plans to eliminate the third-shift.