Feds begin 2020 pre-budget consultations in Windsor
Minister for Middle-Class Prosperity Mona Fortier joined newly elected MP Irek Kusmiercyzk in Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor is the setting as the federal government began its 2020 pre-budget consultations.
Minister for Middle-Class Prosperity Mona Fortier joined newly elected MP Irek Kusmiercyzk for a roundtable discussion.
Fortier described the meeting with local leaders including Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara as a "listening exercise".
The minister pointed to four key areas of government focus - strengthening the middle class, protecting the environment, improved health and safety, as well as 'indigenous reconciliation'.
Single-event sports betting came up, and the need for a national automotive strategy.
Fortier says there were no specifics on potential government support for the Fiat-Chrysler Windsor Assembly Plant, in light of plans to eliminate the third-shift.