Federal minister visits St. Clair College about upskills grant
Minister of Employment Patricia Hajdu at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 11:42AM EST
A federal minister was at St. Clair College Wednesday to explain the changes to employment insurance to help Canadians return to school and access skills training.
Minister of Employment Patricia Hajdu described the "upskills grant" of up to $1,600 for students who have been out of school for 10 years.
Hajdu also met with local labour groups.