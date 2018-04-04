

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The federal government says it will spend $100 million to enhance Ontario's green home-retrofit rebate program.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the federal funding will help create jobs and fight climate change.

Premier Kathleen Wynne touted the announcement, held in a Toronto home under renovation, as an example of how her Liberal government's cap-and-trade proceeds, combined with the new federal cash, are being spent.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has vowed to scrap cap and trade and fight the imposition of a federal carbon tax if elected in Ontario's spring election.

McKenna says that if the Tories went that route, the proceeds of an imposed tax could be given directly to Ontario residents and not the province.

Ontario's cap-and-trade program has raised $2.4 billion in proceeds since it began.