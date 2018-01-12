

CTV Windsor





FCA is recalling more than 160,000 late model Pacificas throughout North America.

A software glitch in the vehicle's engine control module has, in some instances, caused the motor to stall.

Company representatives say it happens when the vehicle is idling, starting, turning or traveling at low, steady speeds.

The company is aware of one crash which might have been related, but no injuries.

The campaign is limited to just the 2017 model year and mini-van hybrids aren't included.