FCA recalling over 160,000 Pacificas
The Chrysler Pacifica wins Utility Vehicle of the Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 4:21PM EST
FCA is recalling more than 160,000 late model Pacificas throughout North America.
A software glitch in the vehicle's engine control module has, in some instances, caused the motor to stall.
Company representatives say it happens when the vehicle is idling, starting, turning or traveling at low, steady speeds.
The company is aware of one crash which might have been related, but no injuries.
The campaign is limited to just the 2017 model year and mini-van hybrids aren't included.