WINDSOR -- Auto sales at Stellantis were up nearly 20 per cent the most recent quarter.

Jeep products led the way with a 37 per cent increase in sales.

“Despite all of the challenges facing our industry, Jeep recorded double digit sales increases for nearly all of its

nameplates,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “2021 is a big year for Jeep as we add

new models like the all-new Grand Cherokee. It is a transformational year as well, as the brand enters a new

premium space with the extension of the Wagoneer brand and lays the groundwork for more electrification following

the successful implementation of Jeep Wrangler 4xe.”

Ram trucks continued to take on the truck market with an 8 per cent uptick in sales.

The sale of Windsor's Pacifica minivan also rebounded this quarter selling 893 units, a 128 per cent increase from this time last year.