Favourite book adapted into a movie? Watch it at the CK Library

The Chatham-Kent Public Library (CKPL) is inviting the community to come watch movies adapted from books throughout September.

Every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., a different movie will be shown at the Chatham branch:

Sept. 3: Dear John (rated PG) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks

Sept. 10: Every Day (rated PG) based on the novel by David Levithan

Sept. 17: Juliet, Naked (rated 14A) based on the novel by Nick Hornby

Sept. 24: Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon.

Everyone is welcome to participate and registration isn’t required. A $2 donation is suggested at the door.