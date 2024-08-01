WINDSOR
    Favourite book adapted into a movie? Watch it at the CK Library

    The Chatham-Kent Public Library (CKPL) is inviting the community to come watch movies adapted from books throughout September.

    Every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., a different movie will be shown at the Chatham branch:

    Sept. 3: Dear John (rated PG) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks

    Sept. 10: Every Day (rated PG) based on the novel by David Levithan

    Sept. 17: Juliet, Naked (rated 14A) based on the novel by Nick Hornby

    Sept. 24: Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon.

    Everyone is welcome to participate and registration isn’t required. A $2 donation is suggested at the door.

