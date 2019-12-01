Faulty dehumidifier sparks Windsor house fire
Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:06PM EST
WINDSOR -- A fire caused about $70,000 in damages to a south Windsor residence Sunday.
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to the 900 block of Kennedy Drive West about 8 a.m.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says a faulty dehumidifier in the basement was the cause of the blaze.
Nobody was injured.