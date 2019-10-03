

CTV Windsor





A man charged in the death of his baby in Windsor has been released from custody.

A 28-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, was released on $25,000 bail after a hearing on Thursday.

AM800 reports the man became emotional as he was led out of the courtroom.

The man was charged along with a 27-year-old woman after police launched an investigation on June 8 after responding to a local hospital for a report of two infants with injuries.

Police say one of the infants was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second infant was transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on July 2.

Police say they believe the injuries to both infants were caused by their parents, who lived in a home in the 100 block of McKay Street.

The parents were initially charged with aggravated assault and assault, but the charges were upgraded to second degree murder after the death of the toddler.

The woman was released on bail in July.

A publication ban prevents the media from reporting any details in the case, and the parents and infants cannot be identified.

As for the second child, police will only say the child is out of hospital and in a place of safety.