Essex County OPP have arrested a Tecumseh father and his adult son for allegedly stealing several All-Terrain Vehicles and other items worth a total of about $150,000.

On March 26, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and Essex County OPP Emergency Response Team in conjunction with the OPP's Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau executed search warrants at two Tecumseh businesses.

Search warrants were executed in the 2700 block of County Road 8 and the 1700 block of Rossi Drive Tecumseh.

A number of ATV's, Utility Terrain Vehicles, motorcycles and a golf cart reported stolen from the Lakeshore area earlier this year were recovered.

In addition, two firearms were seized from one of the locations.

Vincenzo Chiarappa Senior, 53, of Tecumseh and Vincenzo Chiarappa Junior, 25, of Windsor were arrested and released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 7, charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.