

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 40.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. at Highway 40 at Langstaff Line.

Police say a southbound tractor trailer collided with an eastbound motor vehicle.

As a result of the collision, both drivers were transported to hospital. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators were called to the scene.

Highway 40 between Whitebread Line and Dufferin Avenue will be closed for serveral hours. Police say motorists will have to find alternative routes.