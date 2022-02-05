Fatal house fires prompt community safety reminder

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is issuing a community safety reminder after firefighters responded to two separate fatal house fires this month.

Fire officials say the month of January has been tragic in relation to fire deaths. Careless smoking played a role in both fires, and disables smoke alarms were present in both homes.

“There has also been a high number of unnecessary fire deaths throughout other Ontario communities,” officials said in a news release. “This past January alone, Ontario communities have seen seventeen fire deaths in house fires.”

Officials say each of the fires involved “preventable behaviours” that the community can avoid moving forward.

Windsor fire chief Steve Laforet is using Windsor residents to keep the following in mind:

Ensure you have working smoke alarms on all levels of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Working smoke alarms significantly reduce the chance of injury and death. Remember, having working smoke alarms is the law in Ontario.

Never leave the kitchen when cooking. Smoking, intoxication and cooking are deadly combinations that we can prevent.

Never smoke in bed, when fatigued or impaired! When it comes to fatal fires in Ontario, smoking is the leading cause. Always smoke outside, discard smoking products in deep metal containers, and do not leave or throw them on the ground or near any buildings/combustibles.

Lighters, matches and other sources of ignition must be kept out of reach from children. Windsor Fire recommends keeping lighters and matches in a controlled and locked area.

Have and practice an escape plan for where you live.

For more information on fire safety, visit the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services website.