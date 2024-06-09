WINDSOR
Fatal fire in Tillsonburg

A house on John Pound Road in Tillsonburg, Ont. has been boarded up following a fatal fire on Sunday, Jun. 9, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A house on John Pound Road in Tillsonburg, Ont. has been boarded up following a fatal fire on Sunday, Jun. 9, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
A fire has proven deadly in Tillsonburg, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On Saturday, officers were called to the home on John Pound Road just before 1 a.m. where firefighters were fighting back flames and heavy smoke.

OPP report an individual was found in the front room, and despite life-saving efforts, was pronounced deceased.

Investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire, but don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Fire crews have since left the scene and police have secured the property until the investigation is complete.

