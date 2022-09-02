Fatal crash involving dirt bike in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the incident on Victoria Road near Gosnell Line.

According to police, the dirt bike was travelling westbound along a gravel pathway. When the bike attempted to cross Victoria Road, it was stuck by a northbound SUV.

The driver of the dirt bike was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the SUV and its occupants were not injured.

Police say the name of the dirt bike driver will not be released at this time.