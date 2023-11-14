Fatal crash in Leamington
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal crash.
Highway 77 is closed between County Road 18 and Mersea Road 5, according to police on social media.
There is no word on how the crash happened or how long the road will be closed.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
As fighting empties north Gaza, humanitarian crisis worsens in south
About 200,000 Palestinians have streamed out of northern Gaza toward worsening conditions in the south in recent days, a UN agency said Tuesday, as Israeli troops battled militants around hospitals where patients, newborns and medics are stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Canada's biggest night in literature was interrupted when several anti-Israel protesters jumped onstage early in a live telecast of the Scotiabank Giller Prize.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
Outreach workers race to get winter supplies to people in need
After putting out an urgent call for supplies last week, outreach groups say the community has come through with donations.
Councillor frustrated taxpayers on the hook to clean up former gas stations in London
Former gas stations often sit vacant for years awaiting decontamination and redevelopment — and it’s London taxpayers who can end up footing much of the bill.
Changes approved for London high-rise development
Several councillors praised the changes which would convert a temporary parking lot into housing.
Construction closes south-end intersection
The intersection of Exeter Road and White Oak Road will be closed until Nov. 20 for sanitary sewer installation.
Barrie's Santa Claus parade is coming to town
The Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting Celebration is Barrie’s kick-off to the holiday season in our community.
Tire trailers in Collingwood go up in flames
Fire crews in Collingwood were called back Monday to the same place where a fire broke out over the weekend, but this one was for a separate incident.
Ramara homicide victim identified as nicest guy and good father
Friends of Fabian Crawford are trying to come to terms with his untimely death just days after police say his body was found near a home on County Road 169 in Ramara Township.
Police searching for two trucks in Moose Factory death investigation
As the investigation continues into the death of a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory last week, police are looking for information about two pickup trucks seen in the area.
-
NEW THIS MORNING Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
Mild but rainy November temperatures ahead for the capital
Tuesday is it the start of some mild November temperatures.
1 in 10 Torontonians now using food bank amid 'skyrocketing' costs, stagnate wages: report
The number of people relying on food banks in Toronto has doubled this year, according to a new report on food insecurity and poverty in Canada’s largest city.
Toronto's most popular dog names of 2023 revealed. Did your pup's name make the list?
General Zod, Magoo, Benito, Dino, and Wasabi are just a few of the new pet names that were hollered across Toronto living rooms in 2023, according to a new report by Rover.com
Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto that fled the scene of the collision, police say.
STM taking down posters showing Israel-Hamas conflict
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an 'unfortunate event,' according to the school's Facebook page.
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
'If they want it, they’re going to get it': N.B. business owners frustrated over break-ins
Moncton business owners are fed up with constant break-ins.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Police describe 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
Hundreds evacuated after fire sparked on school gymnasium roof
Hundreds of students and staff at a Winnipeg school were evacuated Monday morning after a fire sparked on the gymnasium roof.
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
Alberta RCMP investigating alleged animal abuse in village of Big Valley
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
'Spate of violence': Calgary police 'extremely' concerned by trend of brazen shootings
Calgary communities have seen multiple shootings over the past few days, incidents police believe are targeted attacks possibly connected to organized crime.
'I'm very concerned': Councillor asks residents to celebrate Diwali safely after outdoor fires
A southeast Edmonton councillor is asking Edmontonians to celebrate Diwali safely after firefighters responded to several outdoor fires on Sunday.
'Didn't see it coming': Connor McDavid says Oilers coach firings came as a surprise
The firing of Jay Woodcroft as Oilers head coach came as a surprise to captain Connor McDavid.
'Maxed out my savings': Some Canadians are waiting months for employment insurance cheques
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
Latest RCMP standoff death prompts renewed calls for better mental health crisis response
A Friday afternoon wellness check on a Langley man believed to be distraught led to an hours-long standoff and ended with the man presumed dead after a massive fire.
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
'Thank you isn't enough': Maple Ridge tea shop reopens after vandalism thanks to community support
A tea shop in Maple Ridge has opened its doors again after an act of vandalism caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage in September.