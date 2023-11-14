WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fatal crash in Leamington

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)

    OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal crash.

    Highway 77 is closed between County Road 18 and Mersea Road 5, according to police on social media.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or how long the road will be closed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    As fighting empties north Gaza, humanitarian crisis worsens in south

    About 200,000 Palestinians have streamed out of northern Gaza toward worsening conditions in the south in recent days, a UN agency said Tuesday, as Israeli troops battled militants around hospitals where patients, newborns and medics are stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News