Fatal crash closes County Rd 42 in St. Joachim
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 5:33PM EST Last Updated Monday, March 2, 2020 6:44PM EST
Emergency crews work at the scene of a fatal crash in St. Joachim, Ont. on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a person has died following a crash in St. Joachim.
Emergency crews were called to County Rd 42 between Lakeshore Rd 125 and County Rd 31 on Monday.
Police confirm it is a fatal crash, but few details are being released.
County Road 42 is closed as police investigate.