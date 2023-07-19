Fatal collision in Tilbury claims life of 25-year-old man

After a man failed to return home from work early Wednesday morning, police say officers searched his route and found the 25-year-old had been in a fatal collision.

Police were notified the man had not come home from work around 12:36 a.m. Officers searched the route from his Chatham workplace to his Tilbury home to look for him.

Officers found the man’s vehicle in a ditch on the west side of Merlin Line in Tilbury East Township around 1:42 a.m. The man was found in the driver’s seat.

Police say the 25-year-old Tilbury man was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Despite life-saving efforts administered at the scene and by hospital staff, the man was pronounced dead.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends,” police said in a news release.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.