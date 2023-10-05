Fatal collision claims life of 19-year-old, leads to firearm charges for driver

A man has been charged with several firearm-related offences after a fatal collision Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

Officers responded to a serious collision around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue where they found a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a newer-model sedan with extensive damage.

Police say the driver of the sedan and two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, the 19-year-old, sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While searching the man’s vehicle, police found a loaded P85 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

As a result, the 38-year-old is facing the following charges:

Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a prohibited device with no authority

Contravene section 117 of the Firearms Act – unsafe transportation

Occupying a motor vehicle with a restricted firearm

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited

Police say charges related to the collision are still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 222. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com