WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined a fatal apartment fire in Chatham was accidental.

Emergency crews responded Saturday to the fire at an apartment building at 50 Merritt Ave., where a person was found dead.

A supervisor with the Office of the Fire Marshal said the scene examination was completed Monday afternoon.

“I can also confirm that a smoke alarm within the apartment did function as designed and was heard sounding by witnesses,” said OFM supervisor Manny Garcia, in an email to CTV News.

Garcia said damage will likely be in excess of $75,000.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but neighbours tell CTV News that the individual was spunky and kind and loved by all residents.

With files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske.