Windsor's Farmers' Market is extending its season.

Taditionally the Saturday of the Thanksgiving long weekend has marked the last day of the year for the outdoor venue.

However, the Downtown Business Improvement Association and the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative are giving shoppers three more Saturdays to enjoy the bounty from the county.

Organizers say fair weather, tremendous turnout and plenty of produce are the reasons.

The market will now continue until October 27 - the last Saturday of the month.