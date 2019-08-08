

CTV Windsor





The Unemployed Help Centre in Windsor is making sure local produce doesn't go to waste.

A new Farm to Food program that aims to help feed the less fortunate was launched on Thursday.

Officials say left over produce that would otherwise go to waste will be rescued and turned into soup for the hungry in the community and other parts of Ontario.

"We're getting it into the bowls, into hungry adults and children to eat throughout Windsor and Essex County and then it's also going up the highway," says UHC CEO June Muir.

Windsor is the first community in Canada to have a Farm to Food program.

Muir tells CTV News the program is possible thanks to a three year, $750,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

"It's unique and like I said Windsor does it. We get everything happening," says Muir. "Everything starts here and how awesome that would be if the rest of the country can do this at some point because I'm sure other places have produce as well."

Unifor has also donated $150,000 to the program.

The program, which started in May, is expected to help feed as many as 30,000 people in Windsor-Essex each year.