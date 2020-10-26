WINDSOR, ONT. -- This is the first time since the pandemic Transit Windsor is allowing riders to board using the front door.

Passengers are asked to follow a one-way flow, boarding through the front of the bus and exiting through the rear doors.

Exceptions will be made for those with mobility issues to exit at the front.

Fare collection also resumed on Monday.

Riders are encouraged to reload transit smart cards at the Windsor International Transit Terminal or Transit Centre.