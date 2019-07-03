

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are hoping to find the family associated with a grave marker found in the Maidstone area.

Officers received a grave marker turned in by a member of the public on July 2.

The marker was found on the side of the road in the Maidstone area of Tecumseh and the inscription includes the name William B. McIntyre, who died in 1901.

The OPP is asking that anyone having information regarding the family of this man or the rightful home for this marker to please contact them to assist in its return.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.