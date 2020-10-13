WINDSOR, ONT. -- The new respite services home in south Windsor took a concrete step toward a new beginning today.

Representatives of Family Respite Windsor marked the spot with shovels in a symbolic ground breaking.

The lot, which is adjacent to the existing property on Howard Avenue, will bring up-to-date facilities and resources under a modern roof.

Family Respite Services is an organization that works with 1,200 families offering support for youth with disabilities.

Donations and community outreach programs help to fund the new build projects.