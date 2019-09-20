Family Respite Services has received a helping hand to launch its new capital campaign.

It's called the "I'm IN" campaign, to help raise $1.5 million to pay for a new respite home.

Members of the Solcz Family Foundation presented a cheque for $300,000 on Friday in support of the campaign, which has raised $500,000 to date.

The specialized home for Family Respite Services (FRS) supports nearly 50 families in Windsor-Essex with children and youth with disabilities.

The current home is located on Howard Avenue, and the new location is one door south.

Joe Ciaravino from Antonino's sold the property to FRS to demolish and rebuild on the lot, and when the new house is finished, the old property will be sold back to Ciaravino.

Amber Hamelin says her 17-year-old son Tayvion can't wait to go to the home.

"He doesn't walk to the home, he runs," says Hamelin.

But executive director Catherine Shanahan says they have outgrown their home.

"We really want a home that is more designed around the specific needs of the children that we support," says Shanahan.

The plan is to move 1 door down on Howard Avenue, keep their services going while they demolish this home and rebuild a swanky new one on the lot pic.twitter.com/roBVSA2HET — Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 20, 2019

Hamelin says the support system is vital to give families a break.

"Maybe it's just time that you need, to do house chores, or run to the store, they set their schedule based on your needs," says Hamelin. "This place is a lifesaver."

Donations to Family Respite Services can be made online