WINDSOR, ONT. -- The family of a Windsor man who was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison is protesting outside of court on Monday.

Dia Hanan, 37, was convicted by a jury in November 2019 of manslaughter in the shooting death of Alekesji Guzhavin.

Hanan’s mother Huda Najjar, his brother, children and supporters were outside Superior Court saying he is innocent.

With credit for time already served, Hanan will get another 12 years and seven months in prison.

At the trial, Hanan also maintained his innocence, saying he was acting in self-defence on Dec. 23, 2015 when two men were shot at Hanan’s home at 187 Oak St.

The second man shot last November at Hanan’s home on Oak Street was left paralyzed.

Hanan is planning an appeal of both the conviction and sentence.