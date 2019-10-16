

CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff, CTV Windsor





They went to Oneida to help protect the community from alleged threats but a few days later they would find their own home back in Windsor destroyed by fire.

Now Oneida is rallying around the family that lost everything in the fire.

Joseph Antone, along with his wife and four children, came to Oneida over the weekend to help with checkpoints that were set up on Friday. Antone is a member of the Oneida Nation but has been living in Windsor the last few years.

The checkpoints were set up in response to the ongoing tensions at Saunders Secondary School in London between two groups of students.

Oneida leaders said they were taking alleged threats made online seriously and checking any vehicles entering the area.

It was Monday that they received an alert from their alarm company around 1:30 a.m. that their home on Lincoln Road back in Windsor was on fire.

The family returned home to find they had lost everything. Damages in the fire are set at $75,000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of six. It states that their dog was able to escape the fire and was found a few miles away.